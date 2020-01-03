Bahrain's Gulf Air halts flights to Iraq’s Baghdad and Najaf
Bahrain's Gulf Air suspended flights to and from Iraq’s Baghdad and Najaf cities on Friday until further notice due to security issues.
The company's announcement on Twitter came after a U.S. air strike killed Qassem Soleimani, architect of Iran’s spreading military influence in the Middle East, in Baghdad.
