Left Menu
Development News Edition

T S Eliot letters show love for muse but poet downplays it

  • PTI
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 00:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 00:03 IST
T S Eliot letters show love for muse but poet downplays it
Hale donated Eliot's letters to Princeton University Library more than 60 years ago with instructions that they could only be opened 50 years after she and Eliot died. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Recently unveiled letters from T S Eliot to his muse Emily Hale show how much he loved his longtime friend, but a statement from beyond the grave by the poet himself dismisses his feelings and shows how Eliot tries to rewrite the narrative of their relationship, scholars say. Hale donated Eliot's letters to Princeton University Library more than 60 years ago with instructions that they could only be opened 50 years after she and Eliot died.

The day they were made available at the Ivy League school, Eliot's statement, written five years before his death, was released — as per his own instructions. In it, Eliot downplays his love for Hale.

"I came to see that my love for Emily was the love of a ghost for a ghost," he wrote. Eliot scholar Frances Dickey, who was among the first to read the letters at the New Jersey school Thursday, said it was "unfortunate" that Eliot felt he had to deny his feelings for Hale.

"That seemed a little harsh," Dickey said. "She was his muse for many years." Letters to Hale from 1930 — contained in the first of 14 boxes — show Eliot confessing his love for her.

"They are extremely passionate," Dickey said. "It's really more than I expected. They are very emotional, claiming that she inspired a lot of his poetry. She obviously played a really important role in his poetic life." Dickey said it's become more obvious that the "hyacinth girl" in "The Waste Land" , Eliot's most famous poem, is Hale.

Also among the boxes of letters is a manuscript Hale wrote about their relationship. Her account and his early letters trace the same narrative, Dickey said. In his statement, Eliot does admit he once loved Hale.

"I fell in love with Emily Hale in 1912," he wrote. He told her so two years later. "I have no reason to believe, from the way in which this declaration was received, that my feelings were returned," Eliot wrote.

He married his first wife, Vivienne Haigh-Wood, in 1915, a year after his declaration. The two had a tumultuous, loveless marriage marred by Haigh-Wood's mental illness and alleged infidelity. They separated in 1933. "Emily Hale would have killed the poet in me; Vivienne nearly was the death of me, but she kept the poet alive," Eliot wrote.

Hale eventually developed feelings for Eliot, but the poet writes that, as time went on, he realized "more and more how little Emily Hale and I had in common". "It may be too harsh, to think that what she liked was my reputation rather than my work," he wrote.

Eliot scholar Anthony Cuda called that a "cold and untrue statement". "He pursued her," he said. "His earliest letters were ardent declarations of love. It's not as if she chased after him." In other letters, Eliot comments on the pain and happiness of intimacy, according to Dickey, and even confesses his craving for alcohol and reveals details about his private life.

Hundreds of letters still need to be read; only a few copies can be seen at a time at the library, and there are no copies available online. There are a few different reasons Eliot might be trying to rewrite history, the scholars say. Hale donated the letters while the two were still alive, and Eliot feared they might be released before the embargo date. Eliot had ordered the letters he'd received from Hale destroyed.

"He was looking back on this and felt embarrassed and ashamed at the openness and vulnerability he allowed to come through at the time," Cuda said. "He tried to do damage control." But he also wanted to protect his second wife, Valerie, whom he calls his one true love.

"But it's a strange protectiveness," Cuda said. "He was so devoted to Valerie and she to him. What the Emily Hale letters reveal — (Valerie) wasn't the unique love of his life. He had a unique and tense experience before her." The letters could reveal much more about Eliot's private and poetic life and are already making waves among the literary community. Cuda called them "all we could have hoped for". "What we want to do as consumers of the lives of others is simply understand them," he said. "As usual, Eliot won't be simplified."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Mexico City goes back to the future with plastic bag ban

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Vikings OC Stefanski to interview with Browns, Panthers

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski will interview next week for the head coach openings with the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers, NFL Networks Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. The scheduling will depend on the re...

Two booked for `false complaint' against Tanushree's lawyer

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly making a false allegation against actor Tanushree Duttas lawyer Nitin Satpute, the Mumbai police said. A woman had filed a complaint against advocate Satpute at Mahim p...

T S Eliot letters show love for muse but poet downplays it

Recently unveiled letters from T S Eliot to his muse Emily Hale show how much he loved his longtime friend, but a statement from beyond the grave by the poet himself dismisses his feelings and shows how Eliot tries to rewrite the narrative ...

UPDATE 1-Clashes break out at Paris protest against pension reform

Police on Saturday fired tear gas at demonstrators in Pariss busy Gare du Nord station, used by tourists taking the Eurostar service, and at the Gare de lEst, during demonstrations against plans to reform Frances pension system.The demonstr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020