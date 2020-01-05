NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Iran condemned Donald Trump on Sunday as a "terrorist in a suit" after the U.S. president threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites hard if Tehran attacks Americans or U.S. assets in retaliation for the killing of military commander Qassem Soleimani. LIBYA-SECURITY At least 30 killed in Libya military academy attack

Tripoli (Reuters) - At least 30 people were killed and 33 others wounded in an attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital late on Saturday, the health ministry of the Tripoli-based government said in a statement on Sunday. U.S.

NEW-YORK-STABBING Hanukkah machete suspect indicted in New York on six counts of attempted murder NEW YORK (Reuters) - The man accused of going on a machete rampage at the New York-area home of a Hasidic rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration was indicted on Friday on six counts of attempted murder, up from five counts the suspect was charged with previously.

ALASKA-VOLCANO Rumbling Alaska volcano sends ash plume 5 miles into the air ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) - One of Alaska's most active volcanoes, a towering ice-covered cone in the Aleutian Islands, shot a cloud of ash more than 5 miles high on Friday, triggering a warning to aviators and putting on a show that was captured in satellite imagery.

BUSINESS AMAZON-COM-GERMANY

Amazon considers opening stores in Germany: report BERLIN (Reuters) - Amazon.com is considering opening stores in Germany, its second biggest market after the United States, the ecommerce company's head in the country was quoted as saying on Saturday. DAIMLER-RECALL Daimler recalls 744,000 U.S. Mercedes-Benz vehicles for faulty sunroofs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - German automaker Daimler AG said on Saturday it will recall 744,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the United States from the 2001 through 2011 model years because the sunroof glass panel could detach and pose a hazard. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GOLDEN-GLOBES Anything-can-happen Golden Globes kick off crowded awards season BEVERLY HILLS (Reuters) - Classic Hollywood takes center stage at the Golden Globes on Sunday, kicking off an unusually crowded awards season where the top movie honors are wide open.

PEOPLE-MICHAEL-JACKSON 'Leaving Neverland' accusers can pursue lawsuits against Michael Jackson's companies: appeals court (Reuters) - Two men featured in a 2019 documentary alleging sexual abuse by Michael Jackson were given the go-ahead on Friday to pursue claims against two of the late singer's companies.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS Titans beat Patriots in perhaps Brady's final game

(Reuters) - The Tennessee Titans beat the New England Patriots 20-13 in an AFC wild card playoff game on Saturday that might turn out to be a bitter end to Tom Brady's storied career. TENNIS-ATPCUP-KYRGIOS No Kyrgios? No problem for hosts Australia in ATP Cup

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios' late withdrawal due to a back problem did not stop Australia from defeating Canada in their ATP Cup tie on Sunday as the hosts strengthened their bid for a quarter-final spot with their second 3-0 win in the inaugural team event. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS IRAQ-SECURITY/LEBANON-HEZBOLLAH (PIX) (TV)

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Nasrallah to speak following U.S. killing of Soleimani Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is expected to deliver a televised address during a funeral ceremony rally to be held by the group on Sunday to mourn Iran's Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

5 Jan 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT IRAQ-SECURITY/USA-CONGRESS (PIX)

White House gives lawmakers formal notice of Iraq strike amid complaints from Democrats The White House sends to Congress formal notification of the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general, amid complaints from Democrats that President Donald Trump did not notify lawmakers or seek advance approval for the attack.

5 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT HONGKONG-PROTESTS/BORDER (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - In Hong Kong's tranquil borderlands, two systems co-exist More than two decades after Hong Kong returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997, a long border fence still threads between mainland China and the city today. The varied landscapes and lives of residents wedged in these borderlands speak of two different systems that have co-existed on one another's doorstep.

6 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT MALAYSIA-POLITICS/NAJIB (PIX) Fourth trial begins for former Malaysian PM Najib over 1MDB scandal

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his former treasury chief, Mohamad Irwan Serigar Abdullah, who have been charged with six counts of criminal breach of trust each, go on trial for the alleged misappropriation of about $1.5 billion in government funds. This is the fourth trial for Najib, who faces 36 other charges of money laundering and corruption, mostly linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB. 6 Jan

CHINA-KIRIBATI/ (PIX) (TV) Kiribati President Maamau meets Chinese President Xi in Beijing

Kiribati's President Taneti Maamau attends a welcoming ceremony held by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before meeting with Xi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. China and the Pacific island state of Kiribati restored diplomatic ties last year after the former diplomatic ally of Taiwan abandoned Taipei. 6 Jan

LIBERIA-PROTEST/ (TV) Liberian activists call for mass anti-government protest

Liberia's Council of Patriots, an activist group led by a popular radio host, has called for a mass protest against the government of President George Weah. The demonstration, originally planned for Dec. 30, was pushed back following pressure from regional body ECOWAS to give authorities time to prepare security. Protests have been mounting following a series of missed payments to education and health workers and rampant inflation. 6 Jan

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams in panelist in San Diego Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in "Monetary Policy Frameworks in a World of Low Interest Rates" panel before the American Economic Association Annual Meeting, in San Diego, Calif.

5 Jan 13:15 ET / 18:15 GMT DAIMLER-RECALL/ (PIX)

Daimler recalls 744,000 U.S. Mercedes-Benz vehicles for faulty sunroofs German automaker Daimler AG says it will recall 744,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the United States from the 2001 through 2011 model years because the sunroof glass panel could detach and pose a hazard.

5 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT ALPHABET-SIDEWALK/

Alphabet's Toronto smart city proposal faces timber innovation challenge An Alphabet company's vision for a 'smart city' project in Toronto includes buildings made of timber that are five times the current limit, potentially steering the company into the troubled waters of timber innovation in Canada.

6 Jan EGYPT-ECONOMY/TREASURIES

Egypt to auction $800 mln of one-year T-bills Egypt's central bank is due to auction $800 million of one-year dollar-denominated T-bills on Jan. 6. 6 Jan

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS-GOLDEN GLOBES/DEGENERES (PIX) (TV)

Ellen DeGeneres gets lifetime award at Golden Globes Ellen DeGeneres, the stand-up comedian who broke gay barriers to become one of the most beloved names on television, is given a Golden Globes lifetime achievement award.

5 Jan 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT AWARDS-GOLDEN GLOBES/HANKS (PIX) (TV)

Tom Hanks gets Golden Globes lifetime achievement award Tom Hanks, regarded as one of the nicest men in showbusiness, is honored with a lifetime achievement awards at the Golden Globes to mark his 30 year movie career.

5 Jan 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT FRANCE-PICASSO/RAFFLE (TV)

Picasso painting worth €1m raffled to €100 ticket winner A 1921 Picasso original oil painting, "Nature Morte", is won in a live online raffle. The tickets for the raffle were sold worldwide online and cost €100 each - a pocket-friendly price for a painting worth €1m - to raise money for charity.

6 Jan SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

THAILAND-CANNABIS/CLINIC (TV) Thailand launches first free medical cannabis clinic

Thailand launches its first official medical cannabis clinic to provide free treatment for the first batch of 300 patients. 6 Jan

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE BRITAIN-BARCLAYS/QATAR

Former top Barclays banker, Roger Jenkins, faces cross-examination over Qatar rescue Roger Jenkins, the most high-profile of three former Barclays executives on trial on fraud charges, will face around a week of cross-examination at London's Old Bailey criminal court in a landmark case about how the bank secured rescue financing from Qatar at the height of the credit crisis. Jenkins was the "gatekeeper" of the bank's relationship with Qatar.

6 Jan

