EU invites Iranian foreign minister to Brussels

Brussels, Jan 5 (AFP) Iran's foreign minister has been invited to Brussels, the European Union said Sunday, urging a "de-escalation of tensions" in the Gulf after US air strikes that killed a top Iranian general.

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell made the offer to Mohammad Javad Zarif during a telephone call this weekend, a press release said.

"Borrell invited the Iranian Foreign Minister to Brussels to continue their engagement on these matters," it said. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.