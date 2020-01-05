Police release 122 Chinese nationals on bail

Nepal on Sunday released 122 Chinese nationals who were detained for alleged cross border cyber crimes last month. The District Administration Office, Kathmandu, released the Chinese nationals on bail of Rs 1,000 each after they accepted their crime, police said.

The 122 Chinese nationals were detained last month for alleged economic offences and hacking into bank cash machines. Over 500 laptops were seized in the raids which were held in different houses in the outskirts of Kathmandu. The Chinese Foreign Ministry had confirmed the arrests.

The arrested were also charged with misbehaving with the police during interrogation. The Kathmandu district administration will handover the accused to the Department of Immigration, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.