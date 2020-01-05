Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Indians arrested in Nepal for smuggling

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 20:14 IST
Two Indians arrested in Nepal for smuggling
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Nepal police on Sunday arrested two Indians from the international airport here for smuggling. Kijakaith Nausad was arrested for possessing 500 grams of gold biscuits after he landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Another Indian national Mohmad Myadin Sthali was arrested at the airport for carrying 200 grams of diamonds which he had swallowed in the form of capsules. He was travelling to Nepal from Malaysia. Police got suspicious of Sthali's behavior after he crossed the security zone of the airport and took him to a nearby hospital for medical examination. After undergoing an X-ray, it was revealed that he had hidden diamonds inside his stomach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

US-Iran tension: Jaishankar holds conversation with Pompeo, highlights India's stakes, concerns

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a telephonic discussion with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the evolving situation in the Gulf region and highlighted Indias stakes and concerns. The discussion with his US counter...

RLSP to form human chain on education & employment on Jan 24

RLSP chief and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday announced that his party will form a human chain on January 24 on the twin issues of education and employment across the state. Talking to reporters here at party office, Kush...

ABVP, JNUSU trade blame over violence on JNU campus

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP and the Jawaharlal University Students Union JNUSU on Sunday jumped to trade blame after a masked mob of goons entered the campus premises and assaulted several students. Terming the attack in JNU...

Sikh man gunned down in Peshawar in Pakistan

Unknown gunmen shot dead a 25-year-old Sikh man weeks before his marriage in Pakistans northwestern city of Peshawar, police and the victims family said on Sunday, drawing sharp condemnation from India which demanded exemplary punishment to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020