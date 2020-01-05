Two Indians arrested in Nepal for smuggling

The Nepal police on Sunday arrested two Indians from the international airport here for smuggling. Kijakaith Nausad was arrested for possessing 500 grams of gold biscuits after he landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Another Indian national Mohmad Myadin Sthali was arrested at the airport for carrying 200 grams of diamonds which he had swallowed in the form of capsules. He was travelling to Nepal from Malaysia. Police got suspicious of Sthali's behavior after he crossed the security zone of the airport and took him to a nearby hospital for medical examination. After undergoing an X-ray, it was revealed that he had hidden diamonds inside his stomach.

