Iran leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday led prayers in the funeral of slain military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike.
The prayers in Tehran by Khamenei, who was flanked by officials including President Hassan Rouhani, were part of a state funeral. State television showed large crowds attending the funeral.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
