Iran supreme leader prays over coffin of general Soleimani

Tehran, Jan 6 (AFP) Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prayed over the coffin containing the remains of top military commander Qasem Soleimeni in an emotional ceremony in Tehran on Monday.

Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike Friday near Baghdad international airport, shocking the Islamic republic and raising fears of a new Middle East war. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.