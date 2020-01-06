Iran supreme leader prays over coffin of general Soleimani
Tehran, Jan 6 (AFP) Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prayed over the coffin containing the remains of top military commander Qasem Soleimeni in an emotional ceremony in Tehran on Monday.
Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike Friday near Baghdad international airport, shocking the Islamic republic and raising fears of a new Middle East war. (AFP) RS RS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
- Iran
- Tehran
- Soleimani
- Middle East
- Baghdad
ALSO READ
India, Iran agree to accelerate work on strategic Chabahar project
U.S. sanctions against Iran are a "reckless addiction"- Iran foreign minister
Iran denies parole for UK-Iranian, rights activist
SPECIAL REPORT-Iran’s leader ordered crackdown on unrest: "Do whatever it takes to end it"
SPECIAL REPORT-Iran’s leader ordered crackdown on unrest: "Do whatever it takes to end it"