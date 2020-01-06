Moscow says Iran nuclear deal must remain 'priority' for all sides

Moscow on Monday urged parties in the Iran nuclear deal to treat it as a "priority", calling on European partners to fulfill their obligations to ensure Iran stays committed to the agreement.

"Keeping the broad agreements and ensuring their sustained implementation must remain a priority task for all partners," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, following Tehran's decision to reduce its commitments to the 2015 deal.

