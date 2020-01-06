Moscow says Iran nuclear deal must remain 'priority' for all sides
Moscow on Monday urged parties in the Iran nuclear deal to treat it as a "priority", calling on European partners to fulfill their obligations to ensure Iran stays committed to the agreement.
"Keeping the broad agreements and ensuring their sustained implementation must remain a priority task for all partners," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, following Tehran's decision to reduce its commitments to the 2015 deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Moscow and Warsaw feud over who was to blame for WWII
Kremlin calls Moscow shooting incident 'a manifestation of madness'
From New York to Moscow, Holocaust survivors share memories
Ankara and Moscow to discuss Syrian migrants, Libya conflict
Russian opposition leader Navalny freed after Moscow raid - spokeswoman