Moscow says Iran nuclear deal must remain 'priority' for all sides

  PTI
  • |
  Moscow
  • |
  Updated: 06-01-2020 20:10 IST
  • |
  Created: 06-01-2020 19:47 IST
Moscow on Monday urged parties in the Iran nuclear deal to treat it as a "priority", calling on European partners to fulfill their obligations to ensure Iran stays committed to the agreement.

"Keeping the broad agreements and ensuring their sustained implementation must remain a priority task for all partners," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, following Tehran's decision to reduce its commitments to the 2015 deal.

