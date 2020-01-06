Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Down with USA': crowds in Iran mourn general killed by America

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 20:25 IST
'Down with USA': crowds in Iran mourn general killed by America

Tehran, Jan 6 (AFP) A sea of black-clad Iranians on Monday mourned the top commander killed in last week's US drone strike that inflamed tensions across the Middle East as NATO ambassadors met to discuss the spiralling crisis. Iranians clutching anti-American signs and portraits of their hero Qasem Soleimani massed as supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei presided over the emotional service for the slain head of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force.

The targeted killing of 62-year-old Soleimani ordered by US President Donald Trump saw the Islamic republic vow "severe revenge" before Tehran also took a further step back from the already tattered 2015 nuclear accord with world powers. In an escalating war of words that has heightened international concern and rattled financial markets, Trump threatened yet more "major retaliation" if Tehran hits back, including strikes on Iranian cultural sites.

Iraq's parliament has meanwhile demanded the government expel the 5,200 American troops stationed in the country in response to the drone attack in Baghdad which also killed top Iraqi military figure Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Trump has warned a forced departure of US troops would prompt sanctions against Iraq that would "make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame".

NATO ambassadors were to hold an extraordinary meeting to "address the situation in the region," said the alliance, which has been forced to suspend its training mission in Iraq. Ambassadors from the 29 allies were gathering at their Brussels headquarters with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expected to brief journalists afterwards.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan -- whose US-allied country is seen vulnerable to Iranian counter strikes -- also appealed for calm after a "very dangerous" escalation. Germany joined France and Britain in urging Iran to refrain from taking "further violent actions or support for them", or from steps that further weaken the 2015 nuclear deal.

"It is crucial now to de-escalate," German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a joint statement Sunday. The EU's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said he "deeply regrets" Iran's latest step back from the nuclear deal.

The agreement had offered Tehran relief from sanctions in return for curbs to prevent it acquiring nuclear weapons -- but Trump's withdrawal from it in 2018 dramatically weakened the agreement. Despite its latest step Sunday, Iran insisted it will continue to fully cooperate with the UN agency overseeing its atomic programme.

The European leaders also pleaded with all parties to not jeopardise the ongoing battle against the Islamic State jihadist group, which has lost its self-proclaimed "caliphate" but whose militants remain active. Amid the geopolitical tensions in the oil-rich region, crude prices surged and most equities tumbled while the safe-haven commodity gold hit a more than six-year high.

The raw emotions sparked by the US killing of Soleimani were on full display in Tehran, where mourners formed a sea of black, dotted with red Shiite flags and white signs, in what state television said was a "several million-strong" turnout. "The last time I remember such a crowd was at Ayatollah Khomeini's funeral 30 years ago," said Maziar Khosravi, former head of the political department of the reformist daily Shargh.

As they marched down a main artery of the Iranian capital, the mourners chanted "Death to America" and "Death to Israel". Khamenei appeared to cry as he prayed over the flag-draped coffins containing the remains of Soleimani and five other "martyrs" killed in the strike.

He was flanked by President Hassan Rouhani and other top political and military figures as well as Soleimani's son and the slain general's replacement as Quds commander, Esmail Qaani. "We must give a crushing response," a 61-year-old named Afkhami told AFP. "We must target whatever military base they have in the region." Soleimani's daughter Zeinab and the leader of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, Ismail Haniya, also delivered emotional speeches.

Zeinab said: "Stupid Trump -- a symbol of stupidity and a toy in the hand of Zionism -- don't think that with the martyrdom of my father everything is over." The procession later made its way to Tehran's vast Azadi Square, before Soleimani's remains were flown to the holy city of Qom for a ceremony. Soleimani was one of Iran's most popular public figures, seen as a hero of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.

He will be laid to rest in his hometown Kerman on Tuesday, in a martyrs' cemetery next to a war veteran he used to fight alongside with. (AFP) PMS PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Royal Navy of Oman ships arrive in Goa for naval exercise 'Naseem-Al-Bahr'

Two ships of the Royal Navy of Oman RNO arrived in Goa on Sunday to participate in the 12th edition of the Indo-Oman bilateral naval exercise Naseem-Al-Bahr, officials said. RNOV Al Rasikh and RNOV Khassab arrived at Mormugao Port, they sai...

BJP, Left supporters face off in Kolkata during rallies over

Police baton-charged supporters of the Left and the BJP as the two sides engaged in a face off in the citys Jadavpur area on Monday during rallies over the violence that rocked the JNU campus in Delhi, officials said. Students of the Jadav...

Pak Charge d'affairs summoned over Nankana Sahib incident, killing of Sikh man

India on Monday summoned Pakistans Charg daffaires Syed Haider Shah and lodged a strong protest over the desecration of the Nankana Sahib gurudwara and killing of a Sikh man in Peshawar.The External Affairs Ministry said the diplomat was co...

AEIF 2020 supports two alumni teams of US-sponsored exchange programs

AEIF 2020 supports teams of at least two alumni of U.S. government-sponsored international exchange programs with funding from the US 5,000 up to the US 25,000 to support public service projects. The global AEIF 2020 competition will provi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020