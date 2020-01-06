UN special representative for Libya to other countries: 'Keep out'
The United Nation's special representative for Libya on Monday called on foreign countries to stop interfering on both sides of the conflict in Libya, saying too many other nations were getting involved.
"Keep out of Libya," Ghassan Salamé told reporters at the United Nations.
