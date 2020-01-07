Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 10-Harvey Weinstein indicted in Los Angeles for sex crimes on day New York rape trial starts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 01:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 01:28 IST
UPDATE 10-Harvey Weinstein indicted in Los Angeles for sex crimes on day New York rape trial starts

Once powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was indicted in Los Angeles on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after he appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial, which has become a focal point for the #MeToo movement. Weinstein was charged with sexual assault of two women in 2013, Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement. He was charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting the other.

"We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them," Lacey said. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

Donna Rotunno, Weinstein's lead counsel in New York, declined to comment on the Los Angeles charges, saying she needed more information. Weinstein's spokesman declined to comment on Monday's indictment. On Tuesday, lawyers in the New York case will start pre-screening jurors, asking them whether they can be impartial and to fill out written questionnaires. A second phase of jury selection is scheduled to begin on Jan. 14, though the judge overseeing the case said that date was “optimistic.”

The court sent jury questionnaires to 2,000 potential jurors, according to a spokesman for the Office of Court Administration. "Once the defendant's case is completed in New York, we expect him to appear in a courtroom in Los Angeles County to face these charges," the Los Angeles prosecutor said.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct dating back decades. Weinstein has denied the allegations, saying any sexual encounters he had were consensual.

Those accusations helped fuel the #MeToo movement, in which hundreds of women have publicly accused powerful men in business, politics, the news media and entertainment of sexual harassment or assault. Prosecutors in Los Angeles said Weinstein went to a hotel room on Feb. 18, 2013, forced his way into an unidentified woman's room and raped her.

The next evening, Weinstein allegedly assaulted a woman in a hotel suite in Beverly Hills, the prosecutor said. Weinstein faces up to 28 years in state prison if convicted on the charges, Lacey said.

The indictment heightened the emotions of women who have been part of the #MeToo movement. "L.A. INDICTMENT! Cant breathe," wrote Rose McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of raping her, on Twitter. "Happy trial day to you, Mr. Weinstein. Welcome to the rest of your life, hope you’ll have as much fun as we have had being in your jail."

Earlier on Monday, Weinstein hobbled in and out of the Manhattan court, aided by a walker and with a member of his team holding his arm as he recovers from recent back surgery. Judge James Burke ordered Weinstein's lawyer Rotunno to refrain from talking about witnesses, after she was accused of making degrading and humiliating comments in recent interviews, which she denied.

One of the women Weinstein was charged with assaulting, former production assistant Mimi Haleyi, has said that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2006. Prosecutors say Weinstein raped the second woman, who has not been publicly identified, in 2013. Nearby the courthouse, the Silence Breakers, a group of Weinstein accusers including actresses Rosanna Arquette and McGowan, held a news conference and waved signs demanding accountability for Weinstein.

"As we stand here at the beginning of a new year and a new decade, time's up on sexual harassment in all workplaces," said Arquette, referencing the #TimesUp movement that opposes sexual harassment. "And time's up on the pervasive culture of silence that has enabled abusers like Weinstein." Juda Engelmayer, a Weinstein spokesman, said on Thursday that the two women in the New York criminal case had long-term relationships with Weinstein. He said it was prejudicial to conflate the criminal matter with allegations in civil cases or with public grievances he said were lodged by women who were not part of any lawsuit.

Allegations against Weinstein first were reported in the New York Times and The New Yorker magazine in October 2017. Within days, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which selects Oscar winners, had expelled Weinstein. On Oct. 15, Alyssa Milano tweeted: "If you've ever been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet."

#MeToo became one of the most used widely used hashtags. In 2019 it was viewed 42 billion times, according to data from Brandwatch, a research firm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

US military tells Iraq it is preparing to 'move out': official letter

The US military informed its counterparts in Baghdad on Monday it was preparing for movement out of Iraq, a day after the Iraqi parliament urged the government oust foreign troops. The head of the US militarys Task Force Iraq, Brigadier Gen...

U.S. military has no plans to leave Iraq -defense secretary

The United States has no plans to pull out militarily from Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told Pentagon reporters on Monday, following reports by Reuters and other media of a U.S. military letter about a withdrawal. Theres been no decis...

Health News Roundup: Cannabis clinic rolls out in Thailand; Debut marathoners may add years to life and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Thailand rolls out cannabis clinic based on traditional medicineThailand opened its first full-time clinic specializing in traditional and alternative cannabis-based medicine on Monday, ...

AAP only number one in advertisements, they misuses public funds, says Subhash Chopra

Shortly after the dates for the elections in Delhi were announced, President of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee DPCC Subhash Chopra attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the misuse of public funds by his government on advertisements...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020