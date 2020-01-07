No decision on leaving Iraq: US quashes report of troops withdrawal

The United States has made no decision about withdrawing troops from Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday, amid reports that troops pull out is underway. "There's been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq," Sputnik quoted Esper as saying.

Esper clarifications come hours after media reports surfaced suggesting that the US commander wrote a letter to the Iraq government by saying that the troops would be "repositioning over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement." The letter said there would be an increase in helicopter travel around the Green Zone and said, "We respect your sovereignty decision to order our departure."

Iraq's Parliament has passed the resolution to cancel the United States' request for assistance from the US-led coalition which had been working with Baghdad to fight the (ISIL) last week. Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi-led government presented a resolution in the Parliament for the expulsion of foreign forces over the killing of Iran's senior military commander Qassem Soleimani.

The killing of Soleimani was carried out in Baghdad. Mahdi had condemned the US actions. (ANI)

