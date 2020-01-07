Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes near Indonesia's Aceh province -USGS
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck southwest of Indonesia's Aceh province on the island of Sumatra on Tuesday at a depth of 20.3 km, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The Indonesian meteorology and geophysics agency said on Twitter the quake had magnitude 6.4 and a depth of 13 km, adding that it did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.
The have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- US Geological Survey
- Indonesia
- Sumatra
- Aceh