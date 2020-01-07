Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nicosia
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 13:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 13:47 IST
UPDATE 1-British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation was given a suspended sentence by a court in Cyprus on Tuesday, prompting protests from activists who say she did not get a fair trial.

The 19-year-old has said she was coerced into withdrawing her complaint that she was raped in July by a group of Israeli youths in Ayia Napa, a holiday resort popular with teenagers. She was sentenced to four months in jail, suspended for three years. Judge Michalis Papathanasiou said he took into account the woman's young age, clean criminal record, and remorse.

"All mitigating factors were taken into account but it does not negate the seriousness of the offense," he said, noting that 12 individuals were briefly detained on the basis of her accusation. Outside the courtroom a group of about 150 women demonstrated, shouting "blaming the victim is the second rape" and "Cyprus justice shame on you". The judge had to raise his voice over the chants.

On Dec. 30 the court found the woman guilty of public mischief, a charge which carries a maximum sentence of a year in jail, a fine, or both. She was convicted of filing a fake report about being sexually assaulted. Her lawyers say she will appeal to clear her name.

The woman insists that an attack took place but that she was pressured to withdraw her complaint during overnight questioning from police and with no lawyer present. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said he has 'very serious concerns' about the treatment of the woman, who had been banned from leaving the island and whom her lawyers say is suffering from post-traumatic stress.

Twelve Israeli youths who were detained for questioning were swiftly released after the woman recanted her accusation. They were not required to give any evidence at the woman's trial. Cypriot newspapers have reported that authorities were poised to give a presidential pardon. A senior government source told Reuters that was premature and would depend on the court sentencing, but that President Nicos Anastasiades was following the case closely.

The case has drawn a harsh spotlight on Cyprus, which is popular with British holidaymakers, and calls to boycott the island.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Matric exam results to be released during a live broadcast

The Class of 2019 matriculants is expected to be glued to their television screens tonight as Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announces the national results of the 2019 National Senior Certificate matric exams.The Independent Exami...

Pakistani writer says his novel on ex-dictator confiscated

Karachi, Jan 7 AP A prominent Pakistani novelist and New York Times columnist said on Tuesday that security agents raided the offices of his publisher and confiscated all the copies of his book about the countrys former military dictator Zi...

Australia firefighters race to contain blazes as heatwave looms

Firefighters raced to contain massive bushfires in southeastern Australia Tuesday, taking advantage of a brief drop in temperatures and some much-needed rainfall before another heatwave strikes later this week. Exhausted volunteers cleared ...

Artificial ponds prevented immersion of around 24,000 idols in Yamuna last year: Report

Around 24,000 idols were immersed in artificial ponds across the national capital on Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja last year, according to a government report. It was the first time devotees immersed the idols in artificial ponds created ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020