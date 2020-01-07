Left Menu
Iran considering 13 "revenge scenarios" after U.S. strike - report

  • Reuters
  • Tehran
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 14:23 IST
  • Created: 07-01-2020 14:13 IST
Iran has been considering 13 "revenge scenarios" in retaliation for a U.S. strike that killed a top Iranian commander in Iraqi, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said on Tuesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

"The Americans should know that until now 13 revenge scenarios have been discussed in the council and even if there is consensus on the weakest scenario carrying it out can be a historic nightmare for the Americans," Ali Shamkhani said.

