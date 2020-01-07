2 killed, 13 injured in Quetta blast

At least two people were killed while 12 others sustained injuries in a powerful explosion that rocked a neighborhood near Liaquat Bazaar on McConaghey Road in Quetta here on Tuesday. The police said that the injured persons have been shifted to the Civil Hospital, where an emergency has been declared and additional medical staff summoned to treat the blast victims, News International reported.

One of the wounded was reportedly in critical condition, the police added. The area was cordoned off as an investigation into the blast got underway.

Initial investigations suggested that explosive material might have been used in the blast. Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove condemned the blast, saying that anti-state elements were trying to destabilize the law and order situation.

The provincial minister directed that the wounded should be given best medical facilities and the law enforcement agencies should also beef up security arrangements across the province. Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal also condemned the blast which took place near the Frontier Corps vehicle, saying that miscreants once again want to destroy the peace of the province.

Balochistan's provincial capital in the recent past witnessed a series of blasts targeting police vehicles. In November last year, at least one person died in an explosion at the city's Double Road. Officials said that 10 others were injured in the same blast.

On September 26, at least three policemen were injured in a blast in Eastern Bypass area of Quetta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.