People News Roundup: Prince Charles to mark Auschwitz liberation; Harry and Meghan say 'thank you' to Candana and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britain's Prince Charles to mark Auschwitz liberation in Jerusalem

Prince Charles will commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz 75 years ago when he visits Jerusalem later this month, his office said on Monday. He will be the most senior British royal to pay an official visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

UK's Prince Harry and Meghan say 'thank you' to Canada after holiday

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan visited Canada House in London on Tuesday to thank the High Commissioner for the hospitality they received during their Christmas holiday. The royal couple met Canada's High Commissioner to the UK, Janice Charette, and toured the Canada Gallery inside the Commission which is staging a special exhibition by indigenous artist, Skawennati.

Judge threatens Harvey Weinstein with jail for texting in court

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as the judge threatened to revoke his bail and jail the former film producer after catching him using his cellphone just as jury selection got underway. "Is this really the way you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life, by texting and violating a court order?" state Judge James Burke asked the 67-year-old defendant, visibly angry.

