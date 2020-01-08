Deadly attack on Soleimani came from helicopter: Iran official
The strike at Qaseem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, came from a US helicopter, an IRGC major general told Sputnik on Tuesday.
Tehran [Iran], Jan 08 (Sputnik/ANI): The strike at Qaseem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, came from a US helicopter, an IRGC major general told Sputnik on Tuesday. "It was a helicopter, but not a drone," Mortada Qurbani said.
The general said he did not know the location that the helicopter came from on Friday to launch the attack on Soleimani at the Baghdad airport in Iraq. The killing was followed by a series of rocket strikes that targeted Iraqi bases housing US troops in central Baghdad and in Balad, about 50 miles north of the capital. (Sputnik/ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Tehran
- Sputnik
- Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
- Quds Force
- Baghdad airport
- Balad
- Iraq
ALSO READ
Iran's Khamenei appoints Soleimani's deputy as head of Quds Force
Iran summons Swiss envoy over assassination of Quds force chief Soleimani - TV
UPDATE 1-Iran names deputy Quds Force commander to replace Soleimani after killing
Iran names Quds Force number 2 to replace slain Soleimani
U.S. strike killed Iran Quds Force chief Soleimani -U.S. official