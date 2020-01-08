World News Roundup: Americans critical of Trump's record on Iran; asylum seekers fear deportation to Guatemala and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Americans increasingly critical of Trump's record on Iran, most expect war: Reuters/Ipsos poll

The American public is increasingly critical of President Donald Trump's handling of Iran after he ordered the U.S. military to kill a powerful Iranian military commander, and a majority of U.S. adults now expect the countries to be at war in the near future, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling released on Tuesday. The national opinion poll found that 53% of adults in the U.S. disapprove of Trump's handling of Iran, which is an increase of about 9 percentage points from a similar poll that ran in the middle of December. (https://tmsnrt.rs/2sYNzgi) 'Into the lion's den':

Mexican asylum seekers fear deportation to Guatemala

Mexicans seeking refuge in the United States to escape violence and lawlessness in their homeland fear worse dangers if they are sent to Guatemala under a new Trump administration scheme to crack down on asylum seekers. Under U.S. rules made public on Monday, Mexicans requesting protection at the U.S.-Mexican border can be flown to Guatemala to seek refuge there instead.

UK's Johnson to tell EU chief: no extension to trade deal talks

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen that Britain will not extend its transition out of the European Union beyond Dec. 2020, and is not seeking a new relationship based on alignment with existing rules. The British leader is due to meet von der Leyen in London on Wednesday for the first time since the commission president, who will play a pivotal role in talks to thrash out new arrangements between Britain and the EU, took office in December.

Pompeo accuses Iran of undermining Afghanistan peace efforts

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday accused Iran of working to thwart efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan, but he offered no specific details to support his allegation. Pompeo leveled his charge amid an escalating crisis with Iran following a U.S. drone strike on Friday in Iraq that killed General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's elite foreign paramilitary and espionage service, the Quds Force. 'We're going to war, bro':

Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne deploys to the Middle East

For many of the soldiers, it would be their first mission. They packed up ammunition and rifles, placed last-minute calls to loved ones, then turned in their cellphones. Some gave blood. The 600 mostly young soldiers at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, were headed for the Middle East, part of a group of some 3,500 U.S. paratroopers ordered to the region. Kuwait is the first stop for many. Their final destinations are classified. Exclusive:

Russian clinic treated mercenaries injured in secret wars

A St. Petersburg clinic that is run and partly owned by people with ties to President Vladimir Putin has provided medical treatment to Russian mercenaries injured abroad, according to three people with knowledge of military contractors being treated, a clinic employee, a reporter's witness account and company records. The previously unreported medical treatment for private military contractors wounded in combat overseas, including in Libya and Syria, shows fighters have received indirect support from the country's elite even as the Kremlin denies they fight abroad on its behalf.

Stampede kills 56 at slain general's funeral as Iran vows revenge on U.S.

At least 56 people were killed in a stampede in Iran on Tuesday as tens of thousands of mourners packed streets for the funeral of an Iranian military commander whose killing has plunged the Middle East into a new crisis and sparked fears of a wider war. U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the United States should anticipate retaliation from Iran over last week's killing of elite Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

Rockets fired at Iraqi airbase hosting American forces: U.S. official

Rockets have been fired at Iraq's al Asad airbase, which hosts U.S. forces, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity. The official said there was no immediate information on any damage or casualties from the attack as tensions mount with Iran following a U.S. drone strike on Friday that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Taiwan to vote in shadow of China pressure, Hong Kong protests

Taiwan votes on Saturday in an election overshadowed by renewed Chinese efforts to get the island to accept their rule, and as Taiwan nervously watches Hong Kong protests, worried they may be next if China ever succeeds in bringing them under its control. Taiwan has been a democratic success story since holding its first direct presidential election in 1996, the culmination of decades of struggle against authoritarian rule and martial law under the Kuomintang, which ruled China until forced to flee to Taiwan in 1949 after loosing a civil war with the Communists. 'Water is running out'

Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes killed at least one person, toppled buildings and knocked out power to nearly the whole island of more than 3 million people. The largest of the quakes in the U.S. territory registered at magnitude 6.4, the most powerful to hit the Caribbean island in 102 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.