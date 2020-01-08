Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirm rocket attack on U.S. forces in Iraq
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps confirmed on Wednesday that it fired rockets at a U.S. air base in Iraq in revenge for the killing of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, according to a statement.
The statement also warned regional allies of the United States that they will be attacked if their countries are used for attacks against Iran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps
- Iran
- Qassem Soleimani
- Quds Force
- Iraq
ALSO READ
Chess player 'won't play for Iran' due to ban on Israeli players
Sufi leader dies in Iran hospital: report
Hiranandani inks JV with Blackstone; to invest Rs 2,500cr for industrial, warehousing space
Iran to hold joint, four-day navy drill with Russia, China
Iran-backed bloc names Basra governor for post of Iraqi PM