Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirm rocket attack on U.S. forces in Iraq

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps confirmed on Wednesday that it fired rockets at a U.S. air base in Iraq in revenge for the killing of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, according to a statement.

The statement also warned regional allies of the United States that they will be attacked if their countries are used for attacks against Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.