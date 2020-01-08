Iran's missiles hit intended U.S. targets in Iraq, source tells state TV
Iranian missiles hit intended U.S. targets in Iraq on Wednesday, Iran's English-language Press TV quoted an unnamed source as saying, after Tehran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces.
"Missile tracking shows they hit intended American targets in Iraq," television said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- Iraq
- Tehran
- Parisa Hafezi
ALSO READ
France summons Iranian ambassador over "intolerable" detentions
Iran summons Kuwait envoy in Tehran to protest about "anti-Iranian" meeting -statement
UPDATE 6-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group
Iranian national held in Bihar without visa
UPDATE 8-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group