Iran's Guards warn against U.S. retaliation to Tehran's missile attacks - TV

  • Reuters
  • Tehran
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 10:07 IST
  • Created: 08-01-2020 09:49 IST
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said that any retaliatory measures by the United States against Tehran's missile attacks on American targets in Iraq would draw a renewed response, state television reported.

"Americans know now that their bases can be targeted by Iran ... Their bases will be targeted if the United States responds to Iran's missile attacks in Iraq," state TV cited the Guards as saying.

A senior official in Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office said Iran's response to the killing of its top commander Qassem Soleimani so far had been the "weakest" of the Iranian revenge scenarios, state TV reported.

