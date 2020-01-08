All on board Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran were killed -Iran state TV

All those on board the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran have been killed, Iranian state TV reported on Wednesday.

Iranian media have reported that there were at least 170 passengers and crew aboard. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

