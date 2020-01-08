Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brave as lions: Zoo heroics save animals from Australia's raging fires

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 12:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 12:25 IST
Brave as lions: Zoo heroics save animals from Australia's raging fires

When everyone else in the Australian town of Mogo fled the flames that tore through surrounding bushland, Chad Staples didn't consider abandoning his family.

By family, he means giraffes, rhinos, lions and gorillas among the 200 residents of Mogo Zoo, which he and 15 staff battled to defend last week from raging bushfires that ravaged dozens of homes and vehicles across the tiny tourist town on New Year's Eve. When they knew the fires were coming, Staples and his team made a plan to keep flames at bay and save the 65 acre (26.3 hectare) private zoo and its 40 species, including shifting some primates into their own living quarters.

"There's no way we would leave the animals behind. These are family - not things," said Staples. The survival of the zoo's six zebras, two rhinos, six giraffes, four gorillas, three tigers and six lions, among others, is among the few positive stories to come out of a devastating fire season that has so far killed 26 people.

At Mogo Zoo, staff spent New Year's Eve dousing the grounds with hundreds of thousands of litres of water as the fires approached, shifting quickly as winds changed. Flaming trees collapsed close to animal enclosures as the fire jumped over a stream on two sides of the grounds. The sky turned red and Mogo was in darkness by noon, Staples said.

A local fire service official stopped by at the zoo and told them no one would be able to come rescue them. "They were busting a gut to save everyone else," said Staples, who described conditions as "apocalyptic".

"I've never felt heat like that or seen fires that look like that and I never want to see that again." After the fires, the zoo arranged police escorts to get trucks through roadblocks to make urgent deliveries of hay, vegetables and water to keep the animals alive, he said.

The zoo animals were among the lucky ones. University of Sydney ecologists on Wednesday doubled their estimate of the number of animals killed or injured in the fires to 1 billion. The 170-year-old town of Mogo was badly hit by some of the fiercest fires seen yet this season, with homes, cars and buses reduced to shells, mangled metal and collapsed rubble.

Gayle Smith, 68, who runs an organic nursery, described her astonishment that her wooden home had survived having defended it from multiple small fires before eventually fleeing. "It was mindbending. I felt relief and disbelief seeing it was still here," she said.

Thousands of people have already been left homeless by the fires that have scorched through more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres) of land - an area the size of South Korea. Staples said the zoo was saved because of the staff's good preparation. A big worry, he said, was losing power for electric fences around the enclosures.

"The last thing you want if you're a firefighter is a lion on the loose," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Normal life hit in Kerala as 24-hour trade union strike total

Normal life was affected in left-ruled Kerala, with the public transport services keeping off the roads and banking services hit as the 24 hour nation-wide labour union strike was total in the state on Wednesday. Roads across the state wor...

WRAPUP 13-Iran missiles target U.S. forces in Iraq; Trump says 'All well'

Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq early on Wednesday, retaliating for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing last week stoked fears of a new Middle East war. Irans Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said the mi...

Most passengers on crashed Ukraine flight were foreigners: Kiev

Most passengers on crashed Ukraine flight were foreigners Kiev....

Booking victim instead of perpetrators of crime is the new normal now: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Modi government saying booking the victim instead of the perpetrators of crime is the new normal now. The Congress attack came a day after the registration of a case in the JNU violence issue against t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020