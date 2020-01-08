Engine failure, not missile, caused crash of Ukrainian airliner in Iran: Ukrainian embassy
Engine failure caused the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, rather than a missile attack or act of terrorism, the Ukrainian embassy to Iran said on Wednesday, citing preliminary information.
In a statement, the embassy also said that 168 people had bought tickets for the flight.
