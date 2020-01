Black box of crashed Ukrainian airliner found - IRIB

Iranian rescue workers found a black box from the crashed Ukrainian airliner on Wednesday, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported.

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed earlier on Wednesday, killing all 176 people aboard shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport.

