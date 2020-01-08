UN: Keeping Lebanon without government "increasingly irresponsible"
Keeping Lebanon without a government is "increasingly irresponsible" given developments in the region and the country, the senior U.N. official said on Wednesday. "Given the situation and developments in the country and the region, it is increasingly irresponsible to keep Lebanon without an effective and credible government," U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis said in a Tweet.
"I urge the leaders to move without any further delay."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- UN
- Jan Kubis
- Alison Williams
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Lebanon cenbank head: "nobody knows" how much pound could slump on black market
Pope urges return to 'harmonious coexistence' in Lebanon
UPDATE 11-Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says he is in Lebanon, denies fleeing justice in Japan
Lebanon receives Interpol arrest notice for Ghosn: state media
UPDATE 10-Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says he is in Lebanon, denies fleeing justice in Japan