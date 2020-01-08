UPDATE 1-Iraqi PM received word from Iran about missile attack

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi received word from Iran that its response to the U.S. killing of its top general was either imminent or underway, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. killing of the Iranian general, raising the stakes in its conflict with Washington amid concern of a wider war in the Middle East. "Shortly after midnight on Wednesday we received a verbal message from the Islamic Republic of Iran that the Iranian response to the assassination of the martyr Qassem Soleimani had started or was about to start," his spokesman said.

Tehran told Abdul Mahdi it would only target locations where U.S. forces were present but did not specify the locations, the spokesman said in a statement. Abdul Mahdi received a call from the United States while missiles were falling on the American wing of the airbase in Anbar province and an airbase in Erbil, the spokesman said.

There have been no reports of casualties from either the Iraqi military or the U.S.-led coalition, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.