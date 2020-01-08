Managing a successful energy transition is not a single-issue mission: Angela Wilkinson

Newly appointed Secretary General of the World Energy Council (WEC) has emphasized that managing a successful energy transition is not an isolated but a holistic program. She highlighted that the per capita requirement of energy is increasing due to development and increasing gadgets of information technology in everyday life which will require more energy.

"Managing a successful energy transition is not a single-issue mission. It's not all or only about climate mitigation. It's a balancing act that deals effectively with the connected challenges of energy security, energy equity and affordability, and the broader agenda of environmental sustainability," said Wilkinson in her new year message on January 7. She further added, "Demand for energy is shifting. Cities are growing faster, and this pattern of human development requires increasing amounts of energy per person. The use of digital technologies, from mobile phones to smart systems, requires a source of physical power,". Wilkinson is the first woman Secretary General of the WEC established in 1924. She was appointed Secretary General in the 24th Congress of the Council at Abu Dhabi in 2019.

"Modern energy – in the form of clean power, clean heat and clean fuels – is the key to modern life for everyone, anytime and anywhere. Without secure access to clean, reliable and affordable energy, we cannot enable the water-, food- and other forms of human security needed for billions of lives and more and new livelihoods," she added. Wilkinson urged the energy professionals to work together with a spirit of 'we community' to realize the energy transition. Though an independent body, WEC is working for SDG7 (Sustainable Development Goal) of the United Nations for the year 2030.

