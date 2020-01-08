Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-India restricts refined palm oil imports after Malaysia's criticism of Modi

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 19:42 IST
UPDATE 1-India restricts refined palm oil imports after Malaysia's criticism of Modi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India imposed restrictions on imports of refined palm oil and palmolein on Wednesday, a move source said was retaliation against top supplier Malaysia after its criticism of India's actions in Kashmir and new citizenship law. The Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a notification declaring that the import of refined palm oil "is amended from 'Free' to 'Restricted.'"

Four industry sources told Reuters that the memo was an effective ban on imports of refined palm oil, meaning India can now only import crude palm oil. It will hit Malaysia, the main supplier to India of refined palm oil and palmolein, but is likely to help Indonesia, the biggest exporter of crude palm oil. The Indian government and industry sources told Reuters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government was seeking to target Malaysia after recent criticism of India by Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Mahathir said in October that India "invaded and occupied" Kashmir, a disputed Muslim-majority region also claimed by Pakistan. Last month he said India was stoking unrest with its new citizenship law, which critics say undermines the country's secular foundations. Palmolein is a liquid form of palm oil used in cooking.

New Delhi had earlier this week informally asked palm oil refiners and traders to avoid buying Malaysian palm oil. The decision to restrict all imports of refined palm oil is also likely to boost business for Indian refiners of the vegetable oil.

Indian crude palm oil, soy oil soybean, and rapeseed prices jumped after the announcement. "This move in a way will punish Malaysia and will help local refiners as well," a Mumbai-based refiner, who declined to be named, said.

The Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry did not respond to a request for further information. Malaysia's Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok, who is responsible for the palm oil industry, declined to comment. "Malaysia is in a lose-lose situation with this ruling," said Sathia Varqa owner and co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics, adding "India will ramp up buying of CPO from Indonesia."

Indonesia traditionally corned around two-third of India's palm oil imports, but a lower duty on refined palm oil helped Malaysia to overtake Indonesia as India's biggest supplier in 2019. Palm oil is crucial for the Malaysian economy as it accounts for 2.8% of gross domestic product and 4.5% of total exports. State-owned and private Malaysian refineries will likely have to scramble to find new buyers for their refined products.

Indian refiners need the boost as refining activity in the country has been hit in the past year by imports of cheaper refined palm oil, said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA), a Mumbai-based trade body. "Indian refiners were struggling for survival ... The ban on refined palm oil imports will help refiners, local farmers and help in creating new jobs," Mehta said.

Palm oil accounts for nearly two-thirds of India's total edible oil imports. The country buys more than 9 million tonnes of palm oil annually, mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia. Indonesia is the world's biggest producer of palm oil, followed by Malaysia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Couple arrested for kidnapping infant from Delhi railway station

A couple was arrested here in connection with kidnapping a two-month-old baby on December 25 last year. The accused have been identified as Kavita, presently residing in Panchkula Haryana and her husband Dinesh.The couple was arrested today...

Airlines avoid Iran and Iraq airspace

Paris, Jan 8 AFP Several international airlines said Wednesday they would avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace after Tehran fired ballistic missiles at bases housing US troops in Iraq. Lufthansa and its Austrian Airlines unit nonetheless decide...

BRIEF-Canada offers assistance in investigation into plane crash in Iran

Canadas Transport Minister Marc Garneau says on Twitter My thoughts are with all those affected by the heartbreaking tragedy involving Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 carrying many Canadians. We are in touch with our internation...

Business briefs

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Wednesday said Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has moved its core policy administration system for its travel lines of businesses onto TCS BaNCS Cloud for Insurance. This migration makes it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020