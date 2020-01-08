Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Apple News users reach 100 mln, App Store sales rise

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 19:52 IST
UPDATE 1-Apple News users reach 100 mln, App Store sales rise
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc's news service has reached 100 million monthly active users and customers spent more than $1.4 billion in the App Store between Christmas and New Year, the latest signs of growing revenue from the iPhone maker's services business.

With the demand for smartphones and another hardware peaking, Apple has been striving to boost sales from purchases of apps and subscription services like its newly launched Apple TV+ streaming service or Apple Care maintenance packages. The company said https://apple.co/37WG48P1.42 that between Dec. 24, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2020, its customers spent $1.42 billion in the App Store, a 16% increase over the previous year, and $386 million on Jan. 1 alone, a 20% increase.

The number of users of the News app rose nearly 18% from a year ago, although the company did not break out subscriber numbers for the Apple News+ service, which costs $9.99 per month. The numbers also point to a big shift in spending during the Thanksgiving to Christmas holiday season in the United States, with consumers splurging on apps and online shopping rather than in brick-and-mortar stores.

Mastercard Inc's data tracking retail sales from Nov. 1 through Christmas Eve showed U.S. shoppers spent almost a fifth more online during this year's holiday shopping season than a year ago, accounting for 15% of all retail sales. The App Store growth numbers were roughly in line with the overall trend for Apple's services segment revenue, which rose 16% to $46.3 billion in its most recent fiscal year ended in September. In comparison, iPhone sales fell 14% to $142.4 billion in the same period.

Apple keeps between 15% and 30% of the sales through its App Store, depending on whether users buy software as a one-time purchase or recurring subscription. The company launched several new services in 2019, including the streaming service, a video game service, and a credit card.

Shares of the company were marginally down in early trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

PM unlikely to inaugurate 3rd Khelo India Youth Games 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikey to inaugurate the 3rd Khelo India Youth Games 2020 here on January 10 as BJP Assam unit is yet to receive confirmation about his programme. An invitation was sent to the PMO to invite Modi to inaugur...

Two pilots killed in Afghan military helicopter crash

Two military pilots were killed on Wednesday when their Mi35 helicopter crashed in the western Afghan province of Farah due to a technical fault, the defense ministry said. They had been delivering supplies to Afghan security forces in the ...

Indian Navy deploys warship in Gulf region following spiralling tension between US, Iran

The Indian Navy has deployed warships in the Gulf region to ensure security of Indias sea-borne trade and effectively respond to any emergent situation in the wake of fast escalating tension between the US and Iran, officials said on Wednes...

Couple arrested for kidnapping infant from Delhi railway station

A couple was arrested here in connection with kidnapping a two-month-old baby on December 25 last year. The accused have been identified as Kavita, presently residing in Panchkula Haryana and her husband Dinesh.The couple was arrested today...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020