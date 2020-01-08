Left Menu
Cirium reports state South African Airways is Africa’s best on-timer airline

South African Airways (SAA) was ranked fourth in the category for the Middle East and Africa mainline carriers. Image Credit: Flickr / Aero Icarus

Cirium has revealed that the South African Airways as Africa's best on-time performance airline.

According to Cirium, the UK-based travel data and analytics company, South African Airways (SAA) was ranked fourth in the category for the Middle East and Africa mainline carriers, making SAA the leading African carrier on on-time performance (OTP).

"This accolade of South African Airways being one of the top on-time performance airlines, is another indication that our tourism services are among the best in the world," South African Tourism Minister Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said on Wednesday in her congratulatory message to the airline, APA News revealed.

"As a destination, we (South Africa) strive to offer a product where excellence is a habit, and we will constantly enhance our offerings to ensure we reach our target of 21 million tourists by 2030 -- in both numbers and the memories of those who visit and tour our country," the Minister added.

