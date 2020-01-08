Left Menu
Iran believed to have deliberately missed U.S. forces in Iraq strikes - sources

  • Updated: 08-01-2020 20:59 IST
  • Created: 08-01-2020 20:59 IST
Iran is believed to have deliberately sought to avoid U.S. military casualties in missile strikes on bases housing American troops in Iraq launched in retaliation for the U.S. killing of an Iranian general, according to U.S. and European government sources familiar with intelligence assessments.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday the Iranians were thought to have targeted the attacks to miss U.S. forces to prevent the crisis from escalating out of control while still sending a message of Iranian resolve. A source in Washington said overnight that early indications were of no U.S. casualties, while other U.S. officials declined comment. (Reporting By Mark Hosenball and Matt Spetalnick, Editing by Franklin Paul)

