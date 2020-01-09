Left Menu
Ghosn: would consider traveling to France with guarantees

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn asked in a French television interview if he would be willing to face trial in France, says he would maybe travel if he knew he would not face problems at the border. "If I had guaranteed that there would not be problems at the border, I could go to France, I could go to Brazil," Ghosn told France's TF1. "(Lebanon, Brazil, and France) are three countries that do not extradite their citizens."

He earlier gave a wide-ranging news conference in Beirut following his dramatic escape from Japanese justice, where he said he had been treated "brutally" by Tokyo prosecutors and was the victim of a conspiracy to oust him from automaker Nissan. Interpol has issued a "red notice" seeking Ghosn's arrest.

