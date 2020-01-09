Ghosn: would consider traveling to France with guarantees
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn asked in a French television interview if he would be willing to face trial in France, says he would maybe travel if he knew he would not face problems at the border. "If I had guaranteed that there would not be problems at the border, I could go to France, I could go to Brazil," Ghosn told France's TF1. "(Lebanon, Brazil, and France) are three countries that do not extradite their citizens."
He earlier gave a wide-ranging news conference in Beirut following his dramatic escape from Japanese justice, where he said he had been treated "brutally" by Tokyo prosecutors and was the victim of a conspiracy to oust him from automaker Nissan. Interpol has issued a "red notice" seeking Ghosn's arrest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Brazil's Bolsonaro says 'fine' now but lost memory after fall
Pope urges return to 'harmonious coexistence' in Lebanon
Athletics-Fraser-Pryce to go for sprint double at Tokyo Olympics
World News Roundup: Gaza rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter; Brazilian comedy group hit by Molotov cocktails and more
Bolsonaro signs anti-crime bill designed to tackle violence in Brazil