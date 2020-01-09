US Domestic News Roundup: California governor proposed $1 billion toward homeless; Intelligence sharing with countries using Huawei ban and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

California governor proposes more than $1 billion toward homelessness

Responding to a growing crisis on the streets of California's major cities, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday his state budget proposal would include more than $1 billion in funds directed at homelessness. Newsom said the money would be distributed to cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as communities up and down the state struggling with housing shortages and a sharp increase in the number of homeless people living on their streets.

U.S. lawmaker seeks ban on intelligence sharing with countries that use Huawei

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton on Wednesday introduced a bill that would prevent the United States from sharing intelligence with countries that allow Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies to operate 5G network technology within their borders, according to a copy of the bill seen by Reuters. The United States has led a global campaign against the company, saying it could spy on customers for Beijing, and last year placed it on a trade blacklist, citing national security concerns. Huawei denies the allegations.

Uber stops upfront ride pricing in response to California worker law

Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday informed its California customers that it would switch to providing estimates as opposed to fixed prices for its rides in response to a new law that makes it harder to qualify its drivers as contractors. In an email sent out to riders and seen by Reuters the company said the final price would now be calculated at the end of a trip, "based on the actual time and distance traveled."

Ex-con who claimed to be missing boy faces up to two years in prison after pleading guilty in Ohio

A former convict pleaded guilty on Wednesday to stealing the identity of an Illinois boy who has been missing for years, in a case that drew national attention last year, a U.S. prosecutor said. Brian Rini, 24, of Medina, Ohio, faces up to two years in prison. He was charged in federal court in Cincinnati in April with lying to federal agents after he told authorities in Newport, Kentucky, that he was Timmothy Pitzen, last seen in May 2011 when he was six years old. He said he had escaped from an eight-year ordeal at the hands of sex traffickers.

No sign of end to standoff over Trump impeachment trial

Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday there would be no haggling with the Democratic-led House of Representatives over the rules for U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. With lawmakers' shifting their attention to the U.S.-Iran tensions, McConnell said he would not be pressured by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has effectively delayed Trump's trial by refusing to send the Senate the two articles of impeachment approved by the House last month.

U.S. House to vote this week to limit Trump's military actions on Iran: Pelosi

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday the House would vote on a resolution intended to limit President Donald Trump's military actions regarding Iran, stating that concerns about the administration's strategy and decisions were not addressed in a briefing with lawmakers. Pelosi said on Monday the House would vote on a war powers resolution but did not provide many details on its timing then.

Takata recalls 10 million U.S. replacement airbag inflators

Takata is recalling 10 million replacement airbag inflators in the United States, the largest ever auto safety recall in history, as U.S. regulators consider whether to make it even wider. The 10 million inflator recall made public Wednesday covers inflators that were a temporary fix. The figure includes some inflators never installed. Several automakers have already initiated additional recalls to replace the recalled inflator with an alternative final part.

U.S. safety agency opens probe into fatal Tesla crash in Indiana

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday it is launching an investigation into the Dec. 29 crash of a Tesla Model 3 that left a passenger dead after the vehicle collided with a parked fire truck in Indiana. This is the 14th crash that NHTSA's special crash investigation program is investigating in which it suspects that Autopilot or some other advanced driver assistance system was in use. It is the third Tesla crash NHTSA has said it is investigating in recent weeks. Autopilot had been engaged in at least three Tesla vehicles that were involved in fatal U.S. crashes since 2016.

Tesla did not immediately comment. Trump administration casts doubt on women's rights amendment push

The Trump administration on Wednesday said it was too late to renew the effort to push through a decades-old proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would ensure American women have equal rights to men. The U.S. Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel issued a legal opinion saying the deadline had long passed for additional states to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, which was backed by 35 states in the 1970s, three short of the required number.

Mexican migrants removed from border camp after family separation threat

Mexican authorities on Tuesday removed almost 100 Mexican migrants seeking asylum in the United States from a camp in downtown Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas, according to a Reuters witness, after state police threatened to separate parents from their children. Ciudad Juarez has been received a growing number of Mexicans seeking to apply for asylum in the United States, leading to a backlog in the city as U.S. border officials limit the number of asylum cases they receive at the port of entry each day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.