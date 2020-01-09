Hong Kong exchange chief says economic 'devastation' from unrest will soon be apparent

More than six months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong have not been helpful to the economy in the Chinese-ruled territory and the "depth of the devastation" will be seen in the coming weeks, said the chief executive of the city's stock exchange operator.

Charles Li, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd's (HKEX) CEO told a Reuters Breakingviews event, also said that what made Hong Kong great was "one country, two systems".

