Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Ukraine names Iran plane crash theories, including missile strike

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kyiv
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 16:19 IST
UPDATE 1-Ukraine names Iran plane crash theories, including missile strike
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A top Ukrainian security official on Thursday set out what he said were the four main theories for why a Ukrainian airliner crashed in Iran the previous day killing 176 people, including a possible missile strike and terrorism. Oleksiy Danylov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, made his statement as an initial report by Iranian investigators said the plane, a Boeing 737-800, had been on fire immediately before it crashed.

Ukraine is looking at various possible causes of the crash, including a possible missile attack, a collision, an engine explosion or terrorism, he wrote in a Facebook post. The crash happened hours after Iran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, leading some to speculate that the plane may have been hit.

But an initial assessment by Western intelligence agencies was that the plane had suffered a technical malfunction and had not been brought down by a missile, five security sources - three Americans, one European and the Canadian - who asked not to be named, told Reuters. Danylov said Ukrainian investigators in Iran wanted to search the crash site for possible debris of a Russian missile after seeing reports about its possible existence on the internet.

He referred to an unverified image being circulated on Iranian social media purportedly showing the debris of a Russian-made Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile of the kind used by the Iranian military. "Our (investigative) commission is talking to the Iranian authorities about visiting the crash site and is determined to search for fragments of a Russian Tor air defense missile about which there was information on the internet," Danylov separately told Ukrainian news site Censor.net.

He said Ukraine would draw on expertise learned from carrying out its own investigation into the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17 over eastern Ukraine, an incident that killed all 298 people on board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Army Chief Naravane visits forward posts in Siachen

On his maiden visit after assuming office, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Thursday visited forward posts in Siachen Sector under the crucial Northern Command. He was accompanied by Lieutenant General Y K Joshi, Chief of Staff, Headquarters ...

UPDATE 3-French unions return to streets in make-or-break pension protest

French trade unions disrupted rail services, shut schools and brought demonstrators onto the streets in cities across France on Thursday in a make-or-break push to force President Emmanuel Macron to abandon his planned pension reform. The c...

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong exchange chief warns of economic 'devastation' from protests

The depth of the devastation inflicted on Hong Kongs economy by more than six months of anti-government protests will be seen in the coming weeks, the chief of the citys stock exchange operator said on Thursday. The warning came as Hong Kon...

UPDATE 1-Hungary PM says European conservatives losing influence, flags new party grouping

The European Peoples Party, the European parliaments umbrella center-right bloc, is losing influence as it has shifted towards liberal and centrist policies which need to change, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.If the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020