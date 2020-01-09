Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran says Ukrainian plane turned back before crashing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 18:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 18:35 IST
Iran says Ukrainian plane turned back before crashing
Image Credit: ANI

Iranian authorities have said a Ukrainian airliner, which crashed outside Tehran with the loss of all 176 people on board, had turned back after suffering a problem, as Ukrainian experts joined the investigation Thursday. Both Canada and the United States called for a full investigation to determine the cause of Wednesday's crash, which came shortly after Tehran launched missiles at US forces in Iraq in response to the killing of a top Iranian general in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

There was no immediate indication that foul play may have caused the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane to go down soon after take-off, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned against speculating on the crash causes. "The plane, which was initially headed west to leave the airport zone, turned right following a problem and was headed back to the airport at the moment of the crash," the Iranian Civil Aviation Organisation said on its website late Wednesday.

"The plane disappeared from radar screens the moment it reached 8,000 feet (2,400 metres). The pilot sent no radio message about the unusual circumstances. "According to eyewitnesses, a fire was seen on board the plane which grew in intensity," the organization added, reporting the first findings of its investigation into the crash.

The organisation said it had questioned witnesses both on the ground and on board a second aircraft which was flying above the Ukrainian Boeing 737 as the disaster unfolded. Heartbreaking details started emerging about the victims, most of them from Iran and Canada.

Body bags were lined up on the ground, and the passengers' personal items -- including luggage, clothes, a Santa Claus doll, and a boxing glove -- were scattered in the debris. According to Ukraine, 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans, and three Britons were on board, as well as 11 Ukrainians -- including nine crew.

About 30 came from the Iranian community around Edmonton, capital of Alberta province in western Canada, where resident Payman Parseyan described the tragedy as "devastating". "Every one of our community members was touched in one way or another," Parseyan told Canada's national broadcaster CBC.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei offered his "sincere condolences" to the bereaved families. Some 45 Ukrainian aviation experts and security officials flew to Tehran early Thursday to participate in the investigation, including "deciphering the black boxes" discovered by Iranian authorities at the crash site, Ukraine's President Zelensky said.

They will also seek to identify the remains of Ukrainian victims with a view to repatriating them. Iran's civil aviation chief, Ali Abedzadeh, said Iran would cooperate with Ukraine, but not send the black boxes to the United States, with which it has had no diplomatic relations for four decades.

Without naming Iran directly, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement calling for "complete cooperation with any investigation into the cause of the crash". According to aviation experts, only a handful of countries are capable of analyzing black boxes -- notably Britain, France, Germany and the United States.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government would ensure a "thorough investigation" and that "Canadians' questions are answered". Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne spoke by telephone on Thursday with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, Tehran said.

Canada is home to a large Iranian diaspora, and UIA offers relatively inexpensive flights between Toronto and Tehran, with a layover in Kiev. UIA, the ex-Soviet country's privately-owned main carrier, said flight PS752 took off from Tehran airport at 6:10 am and disappeared from radars minutes later.

It slammed into farmland at Khalaj Abad, in Shahriar county, about 45 kilometers (just under 30 miles) northwest of the airport, Iranian state media said. A video aired by Iran's state broadcaster appeared to show the plane already on fire as it fell.

The airline said the Boeing 737 had been built in 2016 and checked only two days before the accident. It was UIA's first fatal crash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Autostrade toll offer deemed 'insufficient' by Italian minister

Italian motorway operator Autostrade per lItalia must increase an offer to cut road tolls to avoid losing its operating license, Transport Minister Paola de Micheli said on Thursday.Autostrade, part of infrastructure group Atlantia, is in a...

UPDATE 1-Boris Johnson "one of Europe's bravest politicians" -Hungarian PM Orban

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is one of Europes bravest politicians and the European Union should aim for strong strategic relations with Britain after it leaves the bloc, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday. He sp...

Nationwide protest in France over pensions as talks continue

Rail workers, teachers, doctors, lawyers, and others joined a nationwide day of protests and strikes Thursday to denounce French President Emmanuel Macrons plans to overhaul the pension system. As the government and unions pushed on with cr...

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria visits Eastern air bases

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC undertook a two-day visit to Air Force Stations in Eastern Air Command EAC. The CAS visited vital air bases and combat units operating at these locations on 08 09 Jan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020