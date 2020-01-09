Left Menu
Development News Edition

In call with Johnson, Ukraine suggests Britain join Iran plane crash investigation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kyiv
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 20:16 IST
In call with Johnson, Ukraine suggests Britain join Iran plane crash investigation
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, invited Britain to join the investigation of the deadly crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, Zelenskiy's office said on Thursday.

"The President of Ukraine invited the United Kingdom to join the investigation. Boris Johnson supported this idea and stressed that the best British experts should be involved in finding out all the circumstances of the tragedy," it said.

Under international aviation rules, Iran is responsible for running the inquiry into the crash that killed all 176 people on board shortly after the plane took off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport on Wednesday. Ukraine has said three British citizens were among those killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico considers bringing Mexican asylum seekers sent to Guatemala back home - interior minister

Mexico is evaluating bringing Mexican asylum seekers who are sent from the United States to Guatemala back to Mexico, Interior Minister Olga Sanchez told Reuters late on Wednesday.Under U.S. rules made public this month, Mexicans requesting...

N.Ireland political talks at advanced stage, Irish PM says

Talks between Irish nationalists and pro-British unionists in Northern Ireland to restore devolved government there are reaching an advanced stage, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday. Politicians in the British province have...

EU's top judge warns Poland over overhaul of judiciary

Europes top judge issued a veiled warning to Poland on Thursday over its overhaul of the judiciary, saying there is no place in the European Union for countries that do not have independent courts. Koen Lenaerts, President of the European C...

Foreign envoys should be allowed to move freely in Kashmir: Pak

Pakistan said on Thursday that any visit by foreign envoys to Kashmir should take place without any restriction and the diplomats should be allowed to meet the Hurriyat leadership. In the first such trip by foreign diplomats post August 5, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020