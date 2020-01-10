Left Menu
Development News Edition

US likely to sign trade deal with China on Jan 15: Trump

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 02:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 02:13 IST
US likely to sign trade deal with China on Jan 15: Trump

The US will sign the first phase of a pending trade deal with China probably on January 15, President Donald Trump said on Thursday. Beijing's trade envoy Vice Premier Liu He is scheduled to visit the US next week to sign the interim agreement's "Phase One", marking a pause in the nearly two-year trade war between the two sides.

"We're signing, as you know, a very big deal among many other things with China … probably on January 15," Trump told reporters at a White House event here. Liu will lead a delegation to the US from Monday through Wednesday, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday.

The "Phase One" of the trade deal, Trump said, is "a big percentage of the deal". "Some would say half. Some would say a little less or a little more than half, but it's a tremendous percentage. It's pretty much all for the farmers, also bankers," he said responding to a question.

"We also have regulations for a lot of different things... that people are going to be very surprised to see. But it's a big chunk of it, and we'll start right away negotiating Phase 2," Trump said. However, he said negotiations for the second phase "will take a little time".

"I think, I might want to wait to finish it until after the election because by doing that I think we can actually make a little bit better deal, maybe a lot better deal,” Trump said. The US had postponed planned tariff hikes following the announcement of the deal's "Phase One" in October.

However, earlier punitive duties imposed by China and the US on billions of dollars of each other's goods stayed in place, affecting global trade. Phase one of the deal, Trump said, could be up to USD 50 billion in farm product. That is numerous times more than they were buying in the past, the president said.

“It's going to have a huge impact, and I see farm prices are going way up. I see corn is just--had some big increases over the last little while. Cattle has been doing really well. The farmers liked me anyway. That's what I like about the farmers,” Trump asserted. The trade deal with China, he said, will be great for farmers and for banks.

“Great for finance companies. Really a lot. Then we're going to be covering the opening of China and various other things in Phase Two,” Trump said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Five maximum security prison officers attacked, UK counter-terrorism police investigate

Five prison officers were assaulted at a maximum security jail in England on Thursday and British counter-terrorism police opened an investigation, a police spokesman said. London Police said officers from its Counter Terrorism Command were...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Democrats to press for impeachment witnesses throughout trial

U.S. Democrats on Thursday vowed to keep fighting to hear witnesses at President Donald Trumps pending impeachment trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, even as their drive to exact a guarantee ahead of the proceedings appeared futile....

Reports: Cowboys, Texas aide Drayton discussing RB coaching job

The Dallas Cowboys are sticking close to home in their search for a running backs coach while eyeing University of Texas associate head coach and running game coordinator Stan Drayton, according to multiple media reports Thursday. Drayton s...

Intel indicates Iran shot down Ukrainian airliner through surface-to-air missile: Trudeau

Canada has intelligence from multiple sources that Ukrainian airliner was shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, adding that the action by Tehran may be unintentional. We have intelligence ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020