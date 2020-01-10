Iran calls on Canada to hand over information on Crashed Ukrainian plane

Iran called on Canada on Thursday to share its information with Tehran about the Ukrainian plane after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa had intelligence indicating it was hit by an Iranian missile.

"We are calling on the Canadian Prime Minister and any other government that has information about the crash to hand it over to the investigation committee in Iran," Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

