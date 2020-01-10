Iran civil aviation boss 'certain' Ukraine plane not hit by missile
Iran's civil aviation chief Ali Abedzadeh said Friday he was "certain" a Ukrainian airliner which crashed outside Tehran this week was not hit by a missile.
"One thing is for certain, this airplane was not hit by a missile," Abedzadeh told a news conference in Tehran after Britain and Canada both said intelligence sources suggested a catastrophic error by Iranian air defense batteries had downed the aircraft.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ali Abedzadeh
- Tehran
- Iran
- Ukrainian
- Canada
ALSO READ
Iran summons Kuwait envoy in Tehran to protest about "anti-Iranian" meeting -statement
Tehran summons Kuwait envoy over 'anti-Iran' meeting
Soleimani ceremony in Tehran cancelled due to huge turnout in second city: Guards (AFP) MRJ
Iran's Guards warn against U.S. retaliation to Tehran's missile attacks - TV
WRAPUP 13-Trump softens rhetoric after Iranian missile attacks, says Tehran appears to be 'standing down'