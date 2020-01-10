World Hindi Day celebrated in Kathmandu

The World Hindi Day was celebrated in Nepal on Friday with a series of cultural events and book releases. The Hindi Day programmes were jointly organised by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and Central Hindi Department of the Tribhuvan University.

Minister for General Administration of Nepal Hridayesh Tripathi was the chief guest at the function, which was attended by around 200 literary personalities including writers, journalists, Hindi and Nepali scholars, academicians and students. The programme began with Charge d’Affaires of the Indian embassy Ajay Kumar reading a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the occasion, a musical rendition of works by prominent Hindi poets was presented by artists of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Kathmandu. Later, a special issue of research journal 'Sahityalok', published by Tribhuvan University, was released.

Nepali translations of five famous stories by renowned Indian writer Premchand and monk Swami Vivekananda's 'Karmayog' were also released. Among the Hindi translations released were "Ashwathama" , a poetic play written originally in Nepali by the country's 'rashtra kavi' Madhav Prasad Ghimire, and "Utkrishta Kahaniyan", a collection of 25 modern Nepali stories.

All the books were published by the Indian embassy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.