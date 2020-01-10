Left Menu
Ukraine president says information from U.S. will help plane crash probe

  • Updated: 10-01-2020 19:45 IST
  • Created: 10-01-2020 19:45 IST
Information provided by the United States will help investigate the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday after a phone call with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Ukraine earlier said it had received data from the United States that would be processed by experts, without elaborating on the nature of the data or what it signified.

"Grateful for the condolences of the American people & valuable support of the U.S. in investigating the causes of the plane crash," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter. "Information obtained from the U.S. will assist in the investigation." In a separate statement, Zelenskiy's office said Pompeo would visit Ukraine later in January.

