Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Boy kills teacher, self in Mexico school, possibly 'influenced' by video game

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 03:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 02:22 IST
UPDATE 4-Boy kills teacher, self in Mexico school, possibly 'influenced' by video game
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An 11-year-old boy armed with two guns entered a school in northern Mexico, shot dead a teacher and wounded at least six others before killing himself, possibly under the influence of a violent video game, local officials said on Friday. Jorge Zermeno, mayor of the northern city of Torreon, said the boy shot a female teacher then killed himself in the private school known as the Colegio Cervantes on Friday morning. At least five students and another teacher also were injured, he added.

"It's a tragedy. It's very, very sad that a boy of 11 can come to school with two guns," Zermeno told local television. Images apparently of the crime scene published on social media showed two people lying in pools of blood on what looked like a school floor, their bodies twisted and their faces covered with sheets. A pistol lay on the ground between them.

Television images showed police and soldiers surrounding the school. Miguel Riquelme, governor of the state of Coahuila, where Torreon is located, told a news conference that the boy, whose mother had died some years ago, had not had problems at the school.

"He was well behaved, but he told some of his classmates that 'Today was the day,'" he said. "And what we can observe is that the boy was influenced by a video game." Riquelme said the boy had apparently been influenced by a first-person shooter game, "Natural Selection," and had worn a t-shirt emblazoned with its name during the attack. Riquelme said he believed the boy had tried to "recreate" the game.

The video game is made by San Francisco-based company Unknown Worlds Entertainment, according to its website. The company did not reply to a request by Reuters for comment. Experts have long debated whether there is a link between violent video games and aggressive behavior.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offered his condolences to the relatives of the victims and said more needed to be done to strengthen family life and prevent such events from happening in future. Though homicides have reached record levels in Mexico during the past two years, school shootings are unusual.

By contrast, there were more than a dozen school shootings last year alone in the United States. In 2017, a student killed four people and himself at a private school in northern Mexico.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Ukraine says Iran cooperating in plane crash probe, cautious on blaming missile

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday that Iran was cooperating with an investigation into the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane and that Kiev was not ruling out any version yet of what might have happened.Canada and ...

Ukraine security service prioritising missile, terrorism as possible causes of plane crash

Ukraines state security service has prioritised a missile attack and terrorism as possible causes of the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran, the head of the state security service SBU Ivan Bakanov said on Friday.In a statement, Ba...

16 killed, 20 injured in blast at mosque in Pakistan's Quetta

A powerful blast at a mosque during Friday evening prayers killed at least 16 people, including an Imam and a senior police officer, and left 20 others injured in Pakistans restive Balochistan province, three days after a bomb explosion cla...

16 killed, 20 injured in blast at mosque in Pakistan's Quetta

A powerful blast at a mosque during Friday evening prayers killed at least 16 people, including an Imam and a senior police officer, and left 20 others injured in Pakistans restive Balochistan province, three days after a bomb explosion cla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020