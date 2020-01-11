One dead in China outbreak of previously unknown virus

One person has died from pneumonia in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in an outbreak of a previously unknown virus, the Wuhan health authorities said on Saturday.

China's official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday that preliminary lab results conducted by a team of experts showed the pathogen was a new type of coronavirus.

