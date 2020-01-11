Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince Harry and Meghan would find friendlier media in Canada but impossible to escape scrutiny

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 06:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 06:25 IST
Prince Harry and Meghan would find friendlier media in Canada but impossible to escape scrutiny
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan can expect less intense local media scrutiny than they have faced in Britain should they move to Canada, experts said on Friday, though international press attention will be impossible to avoid.

Reuters reported that Meghan returned to Canada to be with their son after the couple provoked a rift with Britain's royal family by unexpectedly announcing they would be stepping back from their roles to spend more time in North America. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are formally known, spent six weeks in Canada at the end of last year before returning to Britain. Their first official engagement of 2020 was to visit Canada House to thank the consular staff for what they said had been an "unbelievable" welcome.

That has sparked speculation they could make a home in Canada, where Meghan spent several years living as an actress while she filmed the TV show "Suits," and where the couple's courtship began in 2016 under relatively subdued public awareness. The step back from the royal family is partly driven by the intrusive coverage of Meghan and Prince Harry by the British tabloids - something they would not have to deal with to the same degree from Canadian news outlets, according to media experts.

"We won't be nearly as fascinated by them," said Chris Waddell, a longtime journalist, and professor at Ottawa's Carleton University School of Journalism and Communication. Canadian media "tend to separate the public life from the private life of public figures," Waddell said.

Ken Goldstein, a Canadian media economics and trends analyst, said the British press "are much more 'gotcha'" and should the couple move to Canada, the tabloids would likely hire freelancers in Canada "to do their gotcha thing for them," he said. British tabloids "are particularly powerful and competitive," Charlie Beckett, director of the London School of Economic's media think tank, Polis, said.

The British tabloids command huge national and international audiences, Beckett said. That's not the case for Canadian media. David Heller, deputy director of the New York-based Media Law Resource Center, doesn't think this will change much for the couple.

"The trouble for Harry and Meghan is that we now live in a borderless media world," Heller said in an email. "I don't think there will be any less appetite on the part of the English tabloids to cover them regardless of where they call home." But Waddell said British tabloids would find covering the couple more challenging so far from home. "It's more expensive if they want to send someone here and have them there doing the same stuff. It's going to be pretty costly for them than it is compared to driving down the street in London trying to find them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Sultan Qaboos ushered in Oman renaissance, quiet diplomacy

Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who died late on Friday, transformed Oman during his 49-year reign from a poverty-stricken country torn by dissent into a prosperous state and an internationally trusted mediator for some of the regions thorniest iss...

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

Sultan Qaboos, who ruled Oman for almost half a century, has died at the age of 79, the Omani news agency said Saturday. With sadness ... the Omani Sultanate court mourns ... our Sultan Qaboos bin Said ... who God chose to be by his side on...

UPDATE 1-Prince Harry and Meghan would find friendlier media in Canada but impossible to escape scrutiny

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan can expect less intense local media scrutiny than they have faced in Britain should they move to Canada, experts said on Friday, though international press attention will be impossible to avoid. Reuters repo...

UPDATE 3-Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies - state media

Omans Sultan Qaboos bin Said died on Friday evening, state media said early on Saturday without mentioning a cause of death, and a three-day period of national mourning was declared.Western-backed Qaboos, 79, had ruled the Gulf Arab state s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020