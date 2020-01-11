Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man burned as huge wildfire forms during Australia crisis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Burragate
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 12:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 12:13 IST
Man burned as huge wildfire forms during Australia crisis

Burragate, Jan 11 (AP) Two wildfires merged to form a massive inferno in southeast Australia on Saturday, near where a man suffered serious burns protecting a home during a night of treacherous conditions during the nation's unprecedented fire crisis. Authorities were assessing the damage after firefighters battled flames fanned by strong winds through the night and lightning strikes sparked new blazes in New South Wales and Victoria, Australia's most populous states. Conditions were milder Saturday and forecast to remain relatively benign for the next week.

“In the scheme of things, we did OK last night,” Victorian Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said. New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters that officials were “extremely relieved” the fires were not been more destructive overnight.

A man suffered burns protecting a home near Tumbarumba in southern New South Wales and was airlifted to a Sydney hospital in serious condition to undergo surgery, Fitzsimmons said. Several firefighters received minor burns, and one suffered shortness of breath but were not admitted to a hospital, he said.

With no heavy rain expected, the 640,000-hectare ( 1.58 million-acre) blaze t hat formed overnight when two fires joined in the Snowy Mountains region near Tumbarumba close to the Victorian border is expected to burn for weeks, officials said. The fire crisis in Australia has killed at least 26 people, destroyed more than 2,000 homes and scorched an area larger than the US state of Indiana since September.

It also has brought accusations that Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative government needs to take more action to counter climate change, which experts say worsens the blazes. Thousands of protesters rallied late Friday in Sydney and Melbourne, calling for Morrison to be fired and for Australia to take tougher action on global warming. The protesters carried placards saying, “We deserve more than your negligence,” “This is ecosystem collapse” and “We can't breathe,” referring to wildfire smoke that has choked both cities.

Australia is the world's biggest exporter of coal and liquid natural gas. Australians are also among the worst greenhouse gas emitters per capita. On Friday, thousands of people in the path of fires fled to evacuation centers, while some chose to ignore evacuation orders and stayed to defend their homes.

Evan Harris, who lives in the New South Wales rural village of Burragate, said police and fire crews told him he should leave his cottage because of the threat,. He told them he wasn't going anywhere. Burragate was choked with smoke for several hours Friday and was directly in a fire's path.

A fire strike team and several members of the Australian Army arrived to try to save properties, and they were prepared to hunker down in a fire station if the flames overran them. In the end, the winds died down and so did the fire. But crews worry the flames will flare up again during a fire season that could continue for months.

Harris said he likes to live off the grid in his remote home, which is made from mud bricks. He has no electricity, instead using batteries to power the lights and a small wood burner to heat water. The cottage itself has a warm and cozy feel. And Harris feels like he has a point to make. “If this house survives, I think it will be a bit of a wake-up call for people,” he said.

“That maybe people should start building like this, instead of over-exorbitant houses.” Harris prepared for the blazes by tacking sheets of iron over his windows and clearing the area around the house of grass and shrubbery that might have caught fire. He dug a hole away from the cottage to house his gas canisters. Harris said he was disappointed in the environmental destruction and that people should be paying attention to the more sustainable way that indigenous Australians previously lived.

“This is a result of the human species demanding too much of the environment,” he said of the wildfires. (AP) AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Iran says military shot down plane in error, after denial drew scrutiny abroad

Iran said on Saturday it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard and voiced deep regret, after initially denying it brought down the aircraft in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Ira...

Middleton leads Bucks to milestone win over Kings

Khris Middleton recorded 27 points and 11 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks post a 127-106 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Eric Bledsoe scored 24 points and Donte DiVincenzo added a career-high 18 for the Bucks. G...

J&K seeks scientific action plan for development, conservation of rare medicinal plants

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed the Medicinal Plant Board MPB to come up with a scientific action plan for development of the medicinal plant sector and conservation of rare, endangered plant species found in the Union Ter...

Finch's goal is to continue till 2023 World Cup if form and fitness permit

Australias limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has set his sights on continuing playing till the 2023 World Cup, saying he would look to realise that goal if form and fitness permit. By the time the 2023 World Cup comes, Finch will be 37.Id l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020