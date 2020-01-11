Iran Supreme Leader called for public statement on accidental shooting down of Ukrainian airliner- Fars
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the top authority in the Islamic Republic, was informed about the accidental shooting down of the Ukrainian airliner on Friday and said information should be publicly announced after a meeting of Iran's top security body, the semi-official Fars news agency said in a tweet.
All 176 passengers aboard the plane died in the crash. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh. Editing by Jane Merriman)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
- Iran
- Islamic Republic
- Ukrainian
- Fars
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant
Magnitude 5 quake strikes near Iran nuclear plant
Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant
UPDATE 2-Moderate quake strikes near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant, no damage reported
Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits near Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran